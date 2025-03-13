Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Kucherov left Tuesday's tilt in Carolina after the second period due to his illness and was a no-show at practice Thursday. Kucherov has 28 goals and 64 helpers over 61 appearances this season. Should Kucherov remain out of the lineup, look for Zemgus Girgensons to enter the lineup.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
