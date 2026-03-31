Nikita Kucherov Injury: Officially game-time call

Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Kucherov has been out of action for the Bolts' last two games due to his illness but seems to be trending in the right direction. Assuming the 32-year-old winger does suit up, he figures to retake his spot on the first line in addition to slotting back in with the No. 1 power-play unit.