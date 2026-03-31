Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov Injury: Officially game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kucherov (illness) will be a game-time decision versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Kucherov has been out of action for the Bolts' last two games due to his illness but seems to be trending in the right direction. Assuming the 32-year-old winger does suit up, he figures to retake his spot on the first line in addition to slotting back in with the No. 1 power-play unit.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
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