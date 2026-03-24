Nikita Kucherov News: Among elite all-time
Kucherov delivered an assist Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Wild.
Not only does he lead the NHL in scoring with 40 goals and 80 assists in 66 games, but he is only the eighth player in NHL history with at least four career 120-point regular seasons. He's on a heady list with Wayne Gretzky (14), Mario Lemieux (eight), Marcel Dionne (six), Phil Esposito (six), Guy Lafleur (five), Jaromir Jagr (four) and Bobby Orr (four). Kucherov is on a five-game, 14-point scoring streak (six goals, eight assists). Hart? Anyone? Anyone?
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