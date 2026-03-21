Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Another huge game in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kucherov scored twice on seven shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

There's not many things Kucherov had left to do in his career, but he achieved one of them with his first ever shorthanded goal and point when he scored at 16:58 of the second period. He was on the ice on the penalty kill after the expiration of his own tripping penalty. That tally also stood as his seventh game-winner of the campaign. Kucherov is on a heater on the road with at least three points in five straight contests away from Benchmark International Arena. The superstar winger has reached the 40-goal mark for the fourth time in his career, putting his career high of 44 tallies from 2023-24 in the crosshairs. He's at 118 points (34 on the power play), 198 shots on net, 44 PIM and a plus-44 rating through 64 outings this season.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago