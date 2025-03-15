Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Assist in return from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 10:21pm

Kucherov (illness) picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-2 win against Boston.

Kucherov played 19:25 and fired three shots. He had missed Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss at Philadelphia. Kucherov is firmly third in NHL scoring with 93 points. Both Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl have already cracked the century mark, and the guy who's fourth on the list has 85 points (Connor McDavid). Make sure Kucherov's in your lineup.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now