Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Best power-play point getter in NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Kucherov had two assists Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

Kucherov extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists). One of Thursday's helpers came on the power play, where 32 of his 79 points have come. That makes Kucherov the top power-play producer in the NHL and by a wide margin -- Jack Hughes is next most-prolific point getter with the man advantage with 26.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now