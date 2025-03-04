Nikita Kucherov News: Big three-point effort in win
Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.
Kucherov scored on a breakaway early in the first period after Jake Guentzel sent him a stretch pass from the defensive zone. He hit the 90-point mark on the season; it includes 28 goals. Kucherov had his 10-game point streak snapped Monday night, but he continues to keep pace with Leon Draisaitl (92 points) and Nathan MacKinnnon (93 points). Elite is elite.
