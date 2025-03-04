Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Big three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Kucherov scored on a breakaway early in the first period after Jake Guentzel sent him a stretch pass from the defensive zone. He hit the 90-point mark on the season; it includes 28 goals. Kucherov had his 10-game point streak snapped Monday night, but he continues to keep pace with Leon Draisaitl (92 points) and Nathan MacKinnnon (93 points). Elite is elite.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now