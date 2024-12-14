Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Dishes two more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Kucherov produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Kucherov has two goals and 10 assists over four games since he missed two contests due to an undisclosed injury. His helpers Saturday came in the third period to help the Lightning build up their lead. The superstar playmaker is up to 14 goals, 32 helpers, 92 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 26 appearances this season.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
