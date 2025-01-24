Nikita Kucherov News: Does damage on power play

Kucherov scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two PIM and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

All three of Kucherov's points came on the power play, including his game-winning goal in overtime. The 31-year-old also extended his point streak to 11 games (six goals, 13 helpers) with this strong performance. He's up to 23 tallies, 50 helpers, 156 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 30 power-play points over 45 outings this season.