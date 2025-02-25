Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Eight-game, 12-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Kucherov put up two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Oilers.

One came on the power play. Kucherov stretched his scoring streak to eight games and 12 points, including nine helpers. His 59 assists are second-best in the NHL; his 85 points put him third in the league and just two points from the NHL lead. Kucherov won't equal his incredible 144-point season from last year, but he should easily top 100 points for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. He has 185 shots, and 33 of his points have come with the man advantage.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now