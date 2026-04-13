Nikita Kucherov News: Equals career goal mark in OT win
Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings on Monday.
Kucherov finished a give-and-go on a 2-on-1 in overtime to seal the victory. It was his 44th goal of the season, which equals his career high (2023-24). The assist moved him temporarily into a tie with Connor McDavid, who is playing the late game, for the NHL lead. Kucherov has 130 points this season, three behind McDavid for the NHL lead. It remains to be seen if the Bolts will rest their Hart candidate in their last regular-season game Wednesday against the Rangers.
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