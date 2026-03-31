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Nikita Kucherov News: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kucherov (illness) is set to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov missed two games while under the weather. The 32-year-old superstar should be good for his usual top-six role and power-play time. He racked up six goals and nine assists over the six games prior to his absence.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
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