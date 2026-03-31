Nikita Kucherov News: Expected to play Tuesday
Kucherov (illness) is set to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kucherov missed two games while under the weather. The 32-year-old superstar should be good for his usual top-six role and power-play time. He racked up six goals and nine assists over the six games prior to his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 265 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 247 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 247 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More