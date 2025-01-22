Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 7:26am

Kucherov scored a goal on four shots in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday, extending his point streak to 10 games.

During his point streak, Kucherov has been peppering opposing netminders with rubber, racking up 37 shots over those 10 outings. With the Bolts set to face the Blackhawks in two of their next three games, Kucherov should continue to write his name on the scoresheet and should cruise to a third straight 100-plus point campaign.

