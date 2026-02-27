Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Extends point streak to 12 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Kucherov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Given his recent production, a single goal is a bit of a light output for Kucherov. He has eight goals and 20 helpers over 12 contests during his current point streak, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 23 games. The superstar winger is at 31 goals, 95 points, 160 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-33 rating through 53 appearances this season.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago