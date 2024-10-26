Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Extends season-opening streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 26, 2024 at 8:00pm

Kucherov had an assist in a 3-0 win over Washington on Saturday.

Kucherov has eight goals and six helpers during his eight-game point streak to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Unsurprisingly, he ranks among the top scorers in the NHL. Kucherov could be in the running for the Hart Trophy again after finishing as the runner-up last season, but it's very early into the year. Still, his performance has been outstanding, and it's unlikely he will slow down much as the season progresses.

