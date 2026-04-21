Nikita Kucherov News: First playoff goal in three years
Kucherov scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
It was Kucherov's first playoff goal in more than three years. Yes, you read that right. His last playoff goal came in Game 1 against Toronto on April 18, 2023. Kucherov has three points, including two assists, four PIM and 10 shots in two games this postseason. He will need to continue to shine for Tampa Bay for the team to advance to the second round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 192 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners6 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week16 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More