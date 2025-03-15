Nikita Kucherov News: Good to play Saturday

Kucherov (illness) is good to return Saturday versus Boston, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Kucherov missed Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia due to the illness. He has 28 goals and 92 points in 61 appearances in 2024-25. Kucherov was one of just 11 forwards on the ice for Tampa Bay during Saturday's pregame warmups, so the Lightning are expected to dress seven defensemen. Forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Cam Atkinson are expected to be healthy scratches, while Darren Raddysh is set to serve as the seventh blueliner.