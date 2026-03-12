Nikita Kucherov News: Hits 1,100 point plateau in win

Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Kucherov has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) during a four-game streak. He reached the 1,100 point plateau with the points; he did it in 863 career games. Kucherov is the 14th player born outside of North America to reach the 1,100-point milestone and the fourth fastest on that list to do it. He's in heady company behind Peter Stastny (793 games), Jari Kurri (824 games) and Jaromir Jagr (825 games).