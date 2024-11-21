Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Hits 900 career NHL points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Kucherov had three assists in Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus.

Kucherov surpassed 900 NHL points (902; 331 goals, 571 assists) in just 743 games. He's the fourth-fastest player born outside North America and 23rd fastest ever to get to 900 points. Kucherov also took a nasty slash on the hand in the first period. He dropped his stick in visible pain. Fingers crossed there's no lingering issue when he wakes up Friday. That hand will be sore and could affect shooting

