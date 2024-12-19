Nikita Kucherov News: Longest active NHL point streak

Kucherov delivered two assists in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Thursday.

Kucherov's point streak now stands at nine games and 20 points, including 17 assists. Ten of the points have come with the man advantage. Kucherov has the longest current point streak in the NHL, and he sits second in NHL scoring with 49 points overall. Kucherov isn't Connor McDavid, but he is one of the most consistent performers in the NHL. He has delivered at a 1.39 point-per-game pace over his last eight seasons, and is showing no signs of slowing down.