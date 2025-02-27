Nikita Kucherov News: Lucky goal extends streak

Kucherov scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Flames.

The puck simply follows this guy. Kucherov got a massive break when his cross-ice pass from a step off the goal line went in off Mackenzie Weegar's toe. The goal stood as the winner. Kucherov is riding a nine-game, 13-point streak (four goals, nine assists), and he continues to sit third on the NHL scoring list with 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists).