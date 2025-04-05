Nikita Kucherov News: Nabs assist Saturday

Kucherov provided an assist and added three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Kucherov found Brayden Point for the opening tally at 1:35 of the second period. Thursday's game in Ottawa saw the end of Kucherov's nine-game, 19-point streak, but he remains one of the most consistent contributors in the league. He's now at 112 points (33 goals, 79 assists) while adding 250 shots on net and a plus-22 rating over 72 contests. He's three points back of Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead, but the Lightning have two more games left than the Avalanche at this stage of the campaign, giving Kucherov plenty of time to mount a challenge for the Art Ross Trophy.