Nikita Kucherov News: Nabs power-play helper

Kucherov registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Kucherov was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of January after racking up five goals and 15 assists over 10 appearances in December. He was able to get out of the mini-slump Sunday by helping out on Jake Guentzel's second-period goal. The recent hiccup aside, Kucherov has been one of the best players in the league this year with 17 goals, 38 assists, 120 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 35 appearances. He's earned 23 of his 55 points on the power play.