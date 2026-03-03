Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kucherov scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Kucherov's 12-game point streak ended versus the Sabres on Saturday. In this contest, he was the only Tampa Bay skater to solve Filip Gustavsson and the Wild's defense. Kucherov is up to 32 goals, 96 points, 165 shots on net and a plus-31 rating over 55 appearances. Even at 32 years old, he's still one of the best wingers in the league and showing no signs of slowing down.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago