Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Nineteen points in last nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 8:56pm

Kucherov scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Boston.

Kucherov is now one point behind Connor McDavid, who has 126, for the NHL scoring lead, and the two men are tied for the lead in assists with 83. McDavid plays the late game Saturday. Kucherov has points in eight of his last nine games (eight goals, 11 assists; 37 shots).

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
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