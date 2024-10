Kucherov notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kucherov's four-game, seven-goal streak came to a close Monday, but he's still yet to be held off the scoresheet over five contests. The winger has 10 points, 26 shots on net, five hits and a plus-6 rating. With just three of his points coming on the power play, he could still grow his offense a little more than we've seen so far.