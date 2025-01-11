Nikita Kucherov News: Points in four straight games

Kucherov scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Kucherov was sprung by a great pass from Brandon Hagel, and he skated in on a breakaway before fooling Jacob Markstrom blocker side. Kucherov's points/game played is 1.55 which matches Connor McDavid's for tops in the NHL. He has points in four straight games (one goal, four assists) and 59, including 41 assists, in 38 contests. Want to know how good he is? Kucherov has been held off the score sheet in just six games this season. That kind of consistency is golden in every format.