Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Pops off for five points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:25pm

Kucherov scored three goals on seven shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Kucherov saw a four-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Hurricanes. He wasted no time in setting the foundation for a new streak, scoring in each period Tuesday and adding a pair of helpers in the third frame, including one on the power play. This was Kucherov's second five-point effort of the campaign, and he's had eight games of at least four points. The superstar winger is up to 37 tallies, 74 assists, 33 power-play points, 188 shots on net and a plus-37 rating through 62 appearances. With Tuesday's effort, Kucherov (111 points) passed Nathan MacKinnon (110) for second in the league behind Connor McDavid (115). Kucherov has played seven fewer games than McDavid and three fewer than MacKinnon to lead the NHL in points per game at 1.79.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikita Kucherov See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
23 days ago