Nikita Kucherov News: Ready to rock

Kucherov (undisclosed) will play Sunday against Vancouver, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Following a two-game absence, Kucherov will return to the top line and first power-play unit in Sunday's matchup. He has amassed 12 goals, 34 points and 82 shots on net across 22 appearances this season. With Kucherov back in the fold, Cam Atkinson will be a healthy scratch against the Canucks.