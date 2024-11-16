Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Seven-game, 12-point scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Kucherov picked up two assists in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.

The helpers extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, nine assists). Kucherov sits in a tie with Carolina's Martin Necas for fifth overall in league scoring with 26 points. A few weeks ago, Kucherov was tied for the league lead in points. He'll continue to vie for that title as the season wears on. He's only two points from third overall. Kucherov is an automatic fantasy start.

