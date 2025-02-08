Nikita Kucherov News: Six-game, nine-point streak

Kucherov had three assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Detroit.

Kucherov is on a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes seven assists, and he has points in 17 of his last 18 games (eight goals, 20 assists). Kucherov is one of the NHL's best playmakers, with 57 helpers, and a top-three scorer overall. He's well on his way to his fifth 100-plus point seasons.