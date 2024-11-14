Nikita Kucherov News: Streak at six games, 10 points

Kucherov picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

He extended his point streak to six games (three goals, seven assists), and he has 24 points, including 11 goals, and 59 shots in 15 games so far. Kucherov has been the model of consistency this season, putting up points in 14 of 15 contests. He sits in the top 10 for both goals and assists, and he's on pace for 131 points, including 60 goals.