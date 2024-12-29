Nikita Kucherov News: Strikes again in loss
Kucherov scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.
Sam Montembeault appeared to swallow a shot by Brayden Point, but the puck squeezed through his pads and lay unseen by everyone but Kucherov. He tucked it home to close the gap to 3-2 late in the second period. It was the third straight game with a goal for Kucherov, who has 17 goals through 32 outings. Since returning from a two-game absence due to undisclosed injury 10 games ago, the prolific forward has five goals and 15 assists.
