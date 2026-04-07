Nikita Kucherov News: Strikes on power play in loss
Kucherov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Kucherov has three goals and five points over three games in April. The 32-year-old superstar lost some momentum after missing two games due to an illness in late March, but he still has a share of the NHL lead in points with 126 (43 goals, 83 assists) over 71 outings through Monday's action. Kucherov has added 221 shots on net, 37 power-play points, 35 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-45 rating.
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