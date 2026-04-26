Nikita Kucherov News: Supplies two assists in win
Kucherov notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Kucherov's opened the playoffs on a four-game streak, accumulating a goal and five helpers. He's earned four of his assists on the power play this postseason. Kucherov set up both of Brandon Hagel's third-period tallies in this contest to help the Lightning pull off a comeback win. Expect Kucherov to continue shining as a playmaker as the Lightning look to keep battling in this tough first-round matchup.
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