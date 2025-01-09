Nikita Kucherov News: Three-game, four-assist streak

Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Kucherov has four assists on a three-game point streak, but he hasn't put up a goal in his last five games despite putting up 17 shots. Kucherov and Connor McDavid are tied for fifth in the NHL with 58 points. And remarkably, the two men have almost identical statistical profiles. Kucherov has 17 goals, 41 assists, a plus-12 rating and 128 shots. McDavid has 16 goals, 42 assists, a plus-12 rating and 118 shots. Kucherov has put up 24 power-play points to McDavid's 18, but the McSavior has scored six PPG to Kuch's two. Both are potential Hart trophy candidates.