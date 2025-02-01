Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Three-game, three-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Kucherov scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

He tied the game 2-2 with 46 seconds left in the third period when he wired a snap shot from the circle that deflected off an Islander forward and past Ilya Sorokin on the short side. It got the Bolts a point. Kucherov has a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists) on the go, and he's third in the NHL with 76 points, including 24 goals and 52 assists, and 171 shots in 49 games.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now