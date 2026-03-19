Nikita Kucherov News: Three more points in win
Kucherov scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Kucherov did all his damage at even strength in this contest. He's earned eight points over the first two games of the Lightning's road trip in the Pacific Northwest. The 32-year-old superstar is up to 38 goals, 114 points (33 on the power play), 191 shots on net, 33 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-41 rating across 63 appearances.
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