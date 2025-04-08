Nikita Kucherov News: Three-point effort in win

Kucherov produced a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The Lightning's top power-play unit dominated the game, as Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel also had three-point performances with the man advantage. Kucherov has delivered five multi-point efforts in the last seven games, a surge which has allowed him to keep pace with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL scoring lead -- both players have 115 points, but the Bolts have one more game left on their schedule than the Avs.