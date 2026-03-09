Nikita Kucherov News: Three points in loss
Kucherov recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.
Kucherov was coming off a four-assist performance in the 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, and the star winger remains on a scorching-hot trail of late. Kucherov has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 13 appearances, recording eight multi-point performances and tallying 29 points (nine goals, 20 helpers) over that prolific stretch.
