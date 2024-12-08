Nikita Kucherov News: Three points in win
Kucherov provided a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Kucherov tied the score at 1-1 in the middle frame, and he added two helpers on the man advantage. The Russian winger added four shots, one block and a plus-1 rating in 22:43 of ice time. Kucherov has generated two goals and six assists during his four-game point streak. The 31-year-old has yet to be held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests this season, and through 23 appearances, Kucherov leads Tampa Bay in scoring with 13 goals and 37 points.
