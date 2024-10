Kucherov scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Kucherov remains perfect on the season - he's put up at least a point in every one of Tampa Bay's seven games, and he's wired 30 shots on net. His eight goals (13 points) lead the NHL. Kucherov is already among the best Russian players to don an NHL uniform, and at 31, his game is still on the rise.