Nikita Kucherov headshot

Nikita Kucherov News: Two power-play helpers in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Kucherov put up two power-play assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

With the points, Kucherov has 173 career postseason points, and he moved past greats Mario Lemiux and Peter Forsberg into sole possession of 19th all-time. Sunday's game was a touch sloppy from a penalty perspective, so it was challenging to get flow 5-on-5. Kucherov is out to prove that his postseason disappearances the last three seasons (one goal in 16 games, but 16 assists) is a thing of the past. Tampa Bay was ousted in Round 1 in each of the last three seasons.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
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