Nikita Nesterenko Injury: Questionable vs. Nashville

Nesterenko (undisclosed) missed the morning skate and is questionable for Thursday's clash against Nashville, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Nesterenko has three goals, four points, nine shots and 24 hits in 10 appearances in 2024-25. If he's unavailable versus the Predators, then Anaheim will probably dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would result in Oliver Kylington making his Ducks debut.