Nikita Nesterenko Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Nesterenko (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Predators, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Nesterenko is dealing with an undisclosed issue that will keep him out of action. With no extra healthy forwards on the roster, defenseman Oliver Kylington will draw into the lineup Thursday. Nesterenko's next chance to play is at home Sunday versus the Hurricanes.

