Nikita Nesterenko

Nikita Nesterenko News: Buries goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Nesterenko scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Nesterenko has scored in three of his last four outings despite being limited to a bottom-six role. He missed one game in that span due to an undisclosed injury. Nesterenko's upside is somewhat limited given his usage, but he's managed to produce four goals on 14 shots, one assist, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating over 12 contests despite averaging just 10:31 of ice time this season.

Nikita Nesterenko
Anaheim Ducks
