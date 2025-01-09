Nikita Nesterenko News: Lights lamp in loss

Nesterenko scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

The goal was Nesterenko's first point in three games since he joined the NHL roster. He's added eight hits, two shots on net and a minus-1 rating while playing on the fourth line. He's scored one goal in each of the last three seasons over a total of 15 contests. Nesterenko is still young enough to show some potential, but it'll be tough for him to do so without a larger role.