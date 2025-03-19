Nikita Nesterenko News: Pots goal in OT loss

Nesterenko scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. He also recorded two shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating.

Nesterenko has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for the Ducks, but the team has lost both contests. The 23-year-old has been limited to just 10 games this season, but he's notched three goals, an assist, nine shots, 24 hits and six blocked shots in that span, so he's doing his best effort to make sure his presence gets noted every time he's on the ice.