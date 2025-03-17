Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Nesterenko News: Scores in blowout loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Nesterenko scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Nesterenko has taken over the spot of Sam Colangelo (upper body) on the Ducks' third line in the short term. He converted the Ducks' second goal Sunday off a primary assist from Cutter Gauthier. Nesterenko has three points, seven shots on net, 22 hits and six blocked shots over nine NHL outings this season. It's unclear if he'll be able to prove himself enough to stay with the big club once Colangelo or Robby Fabbri (upper body) return to the lineup.

