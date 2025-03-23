Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Nesterenko headshot

Nikita Nesterenko News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Nesterenko (undisclosed) is expected to play against Carolina on Sunday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

After missing Thursday's 4-1 win over Nashville, Nesterenko fully participated in Saturday's practice. He has registered three goals, one assist, 24 hits and nine shots on net in 10 NHL appearances this season. Due to Nesterenko's return, Oliver Kylington will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Hurricanes.

Anaheim Ducks
